Large giant, chaotic evil

Armor class 15 (natural armor)

Hit points 84 (8d10 + 40)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 13(+1) 20(+5) 7(-2) 9(-1) 7(-2)

Skills Perception +2

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Giant

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Keen smell. The troll has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Regeneration. The troll regains 10 hit points at the start of its turn. If the troll takes acid or fire damage, this trait doesn’t function at the start of the troll’s next turn. The troll dies only if it starts its turn with 0 hit points and doesn’t regenerate.

Actions

Multiattack. The troll makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d6 + 4) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.