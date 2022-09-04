Medium undead, neutral evil

Armor class 14 (studded leather)

Hit points 45 (6d8 + 18)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 14(+2) 16(+3) 10(+0) 13(+1) 15(+2)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +4

Damage resistances necrotic; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren’t silvered

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 13

Languages the languages it knew in life

Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Sunlight sensitivity. While in sunlight, the wight has disadvantage on attack rolls, as well as on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Multiattack. The wight makes two longsword attacks or two longbow attacks. It can use its Life Drain in place of one longsword attack.

Life drain. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) necrotic damage. The target must succeed on a DC 13 Constitution saving throw or its hit point maximum is reduced by an amount equal to the damage taken. This reduction lasts until the target finishes a long rest. The target dies if this effect reduces its hit point maximum to 0. A humanoid slain by this attack rises 24 hours later as a zombie under the wight’s control, unless the humanoid is restored to life or its body is destroyed. The wight can have no more than twelve zombies under its control at one time.

Longsword. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) slashing damage, or 7 (1d10 + 2) slashing damage if used with two hands.

Longbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.