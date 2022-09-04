Tiny undead, chaotic evil

Armor class 19

Hit points 22 (9d4)

Speed 0 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 1(-5) 28(+9) 10(+0) 13(+1) 14(+2) 11(+0)

Damage immunities lightning, poison

Damage resistances acid, cold, fire, necrotic, thunder; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Condition immunities exhaustion, grappled, paralyzed, poisoned, prone, restrained, unconscious Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages the languages it knew in life

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Consume Life. As a bonus action, the will-o’-wisp can target one creature it can see within 5 feet of it that has 0 hit points and is still alive. The target must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw against this magic or die. If the target dies, the will-o’-wisp regains 10 (3d6) hit points.

Ephemeral. The will-o’-wisp can’t wear or carry anything.

Incorporeal Movement. The will-o’-wisp can move through other creatures and objects as if they were difficult terrain. It takes 5 (1d10) force damage if it ends its turn inside an object.

Variable Illumination. The will-o’-wisp sheds bright light in a 5-to 20-foot radius and dim light for an additional number of feet equal to the chosen radius. The will-o’-wisp can alter the radius as a bonus action.

Actions

Shock. Melee spell attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 9 (2d8) lightning damage.

Invisibility. The will-o’-wisp and its light magically become invisible until it attacks or uses its Consume Life, or until its concentration ends (as if concentrating on a spell).