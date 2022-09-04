Large dragon, unaligned

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 110 (13d10 + 39)

Speed 20 ft., fly 80 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19(+4) 10(+0) 16(+3) 5(-3) 12(+1) 6(-2)

Skills Perception +4

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages —

Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The wyvern makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its stinger. While flying, it can use its claws in place of one other attack.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) slashing damage.

Stinger. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage. The target must make a DC 15 Constitution saving throw, taking 24 (7d6) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.