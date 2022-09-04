Medium elemental, neutral

Armor class 19 (natural armor)

Hit points 73 (7d8 + 42)

Speed 20 ft., burrow 20 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17+3) 10(+0) 22(+6) 11(+0) 10(+0) 11(+0)

Skills Perception +6, Stealth +3

Damage resistances piercing and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren’t adamantine

Senses darkvision 60 ft., tremorsense 60 ft., passive Perception 16

Languages Terran

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Earth Glide. The xorn can burrow through nonmagical, unworked earth and stone. While doing so, the xorn doesn’t disturb the material it moves through.

Stone Camouflage. The xorn has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.

Treasure Sense. The xorn can pinpoint, by scent, the location of precious metals and stones, such as coins and gems, within 60 feet of it.

Actions

Multiattack. The xorn makes three claw attacks and one bite attack.

Claw. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) slashing damage.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (3d6 + 3) piercing damage.