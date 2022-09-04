Medium undead, neutral evil

Armor class 8

Hit points 22 (3d8 + 9)

Speed 20 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13(+1) 6(-2) 16(+3) 3(-4) 6(+-2 5(-3)

Saving throws Wis +0

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 8

Languages understands the languages it knew in life but can’t speak Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Undead fortitude. If damage reduces the zombie to 0 hit points, it must make a Constitution saving throw with a DC of 5 + the damage taken, unless the damage is radiant or from a critical hit. On a success, the zombie drops to 1 hit point instead.

Actions

Slam. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage.