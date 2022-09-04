Zombie
Medium undead, neutral evil
Armor class 8
Hit points 22 (3d8 + 9)
Speed 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13(+1)
6(-2)
16(+3)
3(-4)
6(+-2
5(-3)
Saving throws Wis +0
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 8
Languages understands the languages it knew in life but can’t speak Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Undead fortitude. If damage reduces the zombie to 0 hit points, it must make a Constitution saving throw with a DC of 5 + the damage taken, unless the damage is radiant or from a critical hit. On a success, the zombie drops to 1 hit point instead.
Actions
Slam. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage.