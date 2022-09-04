Medium construct, unaligned
Armor Class 18 (natural armor)
Hit Points 33 (6d8 + 6)
Speed 25 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
14(+2)
11(+0)
13(+1)
1(-5)
3(-4)
1(-5)
Damage Immunities poison, psychic
Condition Immunities blinded, charmed, deafened, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned
Senses blindsight 60 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 6
Languages —
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Antimagic Suscptibility. The armor is incapacitated while in the area of an antimagic field. If targeted by dispel magic, the armor must succeed on a Constitution saving throw against the caster’s spell save DC or fall unconscious for 1 minute.
False Appearance. While the armor remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal suit of armor.
Actions
Multiattack. The armor makes two melee attacks.
Slam. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) bludgeoning damage.