Small construct, unaligned

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 17 (5d6)

Speed 0 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 12(+1) 15(+2) 11(+0) 1(-5) 5(-3) 1(-5)

Saving Throws Dex +4

Damage Immunities poison, psychic

Condition Immunities blinded, charmed, deafened, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned

Senses blindsight 60 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 7

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Antimagic Susceptibility. The sword is incapacitated while in the area of an antimagic field. If targeted by dispel magic, the sword must succeed on a Constitution saving throw against the caster’s spell save DC or fall unconscious for 1 minute.

False Appearance. While the sword remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal sword.

Actions

Longsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) slashing damage.