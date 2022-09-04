Small construct, unaligned
Armor Class 17 (natural armor)
Hit Points 17 (5d6)
Speed 0 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12(+1)
15(+2)
11(+0)
1(-5)
5(-3)
1(-5)
Saving Throws Dex +4
Damage Immunities poison, psychic
Condition Immunities blinded, charmed, deafened, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned
Senses blindsight 60 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 7
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Antimagic Susceptibility. The sword is incapacitated while in the area of an antimagic field. If targeted by dispel magic, the sword must succeed on a Constitution saving throw against the caster’s spell save DC or fall unconscious for 1 minute.
False Appearance. While the sword remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal sword.
Actions
Longsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) slashing damage.