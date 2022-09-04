Flying Sword

Small construct, unaligned

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)
Hit Points 17 (5d6)
Speed 0 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

12(+1)

15(+2)

11(+0)

1(-5)

5(-3)

1(-5)

Saving Throws Dex +4
Damage Immunities poison, psychic
Condition Immunities blinded, charmed, deafened, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned
Senses blindsight 60 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 7
Languages
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Antimagic Susceptibility. The sword is incapacitated while in the area of an antimagic field. If targeted by dispel magic, the sword must succeed on a Constitution saving throw against the caster’s spell save DC or fall unconscious for 1 minute.

False Appearance. While the sword remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal sword.

Actions

Longsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) slashing damage.