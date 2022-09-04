Large elemental, lawful evil

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 200 (16d10 + 112)

Speed 40 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 22(+6) 12(+1) 24(+7) 16(+3) 15(+2) 16(+3)

Saving Throws Int +7, Wis +6, Cha +7

Damage Immunities fire

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Ignan

Challenge 11 (7,200 XP)

Elemental Demise. If the efreeti dies, its body disintegrates in a flash of fire and puff of smoke, leaving behind only equipment the efreeti was wearing or carrying.

Innate Spellcasting. The efreeti’s innate spellcasting ability is Charisma (spell save DC 15, +7 to hit with spell attacks). It can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components:

At will: detect magic

3/day each: enlarge/reduce, tongues

1/day each: conjure elemental (fire elemental only), gaseous form, invisibility, major image, plane shift, wall of fire.

Actions

Multiattack. The efreeti makes two scimitar attacks or uses its Hurl Flame twice.

Scimitar. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d6 + 6) slashing damage plus 7 (2d6) fire damage.

Hurl Flame. Ranged Spell Attack: +7 to hit, range 120 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (5d6) fire damage.