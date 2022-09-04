Large undead, lawful evil

Armor class 12 (natural armor)

Hit points 67 (9d10 + 18)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 11(+0) 15(+2) 6(-2) 8(-1) 5(-3)

Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9

Languages understands Abyssal but can’t speak

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Charge. If the skeleton moves at least 10 feet straight toward a target and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 9 (2d8) piercing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be pushed up to 10 feet away and knocked prone.

Actions

Greataxe. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d12 + 4) slashing damage.

Gore. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) piercing damage.