Large undead, lawful evil
Armor class 12 (natural armor)
Hit points 67 (9d10 + 18)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18(+4)
11(+0)
15(+2)
6(-2)
8(-1)
5(-3)
Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages understands Abyssal but can’t speak
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Charge. If the skeleton moves at least 10 feet straight toward a target and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 9 (2d8) piercing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be pushed up to 10 feet away and knocked prone.
Actions
Greataxe. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d12 + 4) slashing damage.
Gore. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) piercing damage.