Tiny fey, neutral good

Armor class 15 (leather armor)

Hit points 2 (1d4)

Speed 10 ft., fly 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 3(-4) 18(+4) 10(+0) 14(+2) 13(+1) 11(+0)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +8

Senses passive Perception 13

Languages Common, Elvish, Sylvan

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Actions

Longsword. Melee weapon attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 slashing damage.

Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +6 to hit, range 40/160 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or become poisoned for 1 minute. If its saving throw result is 5 or lower, the poisoned target falls unconscious for the same duration, or until it takes damage or another creature takes an action to shake it awake.

Heart Sight. The sprite touches a creature and magically knows the creature’s current emotional state. If the target fails a DC 10 Charisma saving throw, the sprite also knows the creature’s alignment. Celestials, fiends, and undead automatically fail the saving throw.

Invisibility. The sprite magically turns invisible until it attacks or casts a spell, or until its concentration ends (as if concentrating on a spell). Any equipment the sprite wears or carries is invisible with it.