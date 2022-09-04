Orge Zombie
Large undead, neutral evil
Armor class 8 Hit points 85 (9d10 + 36) Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19(+4)
6(-2)
18(+4)
3(-4)
6(-2)
5(-3)
Saving throws Wis +0 Damage immunities poison Condition immunities poisoned Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 8 Languages understands Common and Giant but can’t speak Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Undead fortitude. If damage reduces the zombie to 0 hit points, it must make a Constitution saving throw with a DC of 5 + the damage taken, unless the damage is radiant or from a critical hit. On a success, the zombie drops to 1 hit point instead.
Actions
Morningstar. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage.