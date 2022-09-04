Large undead, neutral evil

Armor class 8 Hit points 85 (9d10 + 36) Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19(+4) 6(-2) 18(+4) 3(-4) 6(-2) 5(-3)

Saving throws Wis +0 Damage immunities poison Condition immunities poisoned Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 8 Languages understands Common and Giant but can’t speak Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Undead fortitude. If damage reduces the zombie to 0 hit points, it must make a Constitution saving throw with a DC of 5 + the damage taken, unless the damage is radiant or from a critical hit. On a success, the zombie drops to 1 hit point instead.

Actions

Morningstar. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage.