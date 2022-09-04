Awakened Shrub

Small plant, unaligned

Armor Class 9
Hit Points 10 (3d6)
Speed 20 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

3 (–4)

8 (–1)

11 (+0)

10 (+0)

10 (+0)

6 (–2)

Damage Resistances piercing
Languages one language known by its creator
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

False Appearance. While the shrub remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal shrub.

Actions

Rake. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 (1d4 – 1) slashing damage.

An awakened shrub is an ordinary shrub given sentience and mobility by the awaken spell or similar magic.