Awakened Shrub
Small plant, unaligned
Armor Class 9
Hit Points 10 (3d6)
Speed 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
3 (–4)
8 (–1)
11 (+0)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
6 (–2)
Damage Resistances piercing
Languages one language known by its creator
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
False Appearance. While the shrub remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal shrub.
Actions
Rake. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 (1d4 – 1) slashing damage.
An awakened shrub is an ordinary shrub given sentience and mobility by the awaken spell or similar magic.