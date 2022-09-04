Huge plant, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 59 (7d12)

Speed 20 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19 (+4) 6 (–2) 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 7 (–2)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing

Languages one language known by its creator

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



False Appearance. While the tree remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal tree.

Actions

Slam. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (3d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.

An awakened tree is an ordinary tree given sentience and mobility by the awaken spell or similar magic.