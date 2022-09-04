Awakened Tree

Huge plant, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 59 (7d12)
Speed 20 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

19 (+4)

6 (–2)

15 (+2)

10 (+0)

10 (+0)

7 (–2)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing
Languages one language known by its creator
Challenge 2 (450 XP)

False Appearance. While the tree remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal tree.

Actions

Slam. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (3d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.

An awakened tree is an ordinary tree given sentience and mobility by the awaken spell or similar magic.