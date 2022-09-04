Awakened Tree
Huge plant, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 59 (7d12)
Speed 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19 (+4)
6 (–2)
15 (+2)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
7 (–2)
Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing
Languages one language known by its creator
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
False Appearance. While the tree remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from a normal tree.
Actions
Slam. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (3d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.
An awakened tree is an ordinary tree given sentience and mobility by the awaken spell or similar magic.