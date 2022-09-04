Badger, Giant
Badger, Giant
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 13 (2d8 + 4)
Speed 30 ft., burrow 10 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13 (+1)
10 (+0)
15 (+2)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Keen Smell. The badger has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.
Actions
Multiattack. The badger makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (2d4 + 1) slashing damage.