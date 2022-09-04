Badger, Giant

Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10
Hit Points 13 (2d8 + 4)
Speed 30 ft., burrow 10 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

13 (+1)

10 (+0)

15 (+2)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

5 (–3)

Languages
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Keen Smell. The badger has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The badger makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (2d4 + 1) slashing damage.