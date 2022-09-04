Bear, Black

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)
Hit Points 19 (3d8 + 6)
Speed 40 ft., climb 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

15 (+2)

10 (+0)

14 (+2)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

7 (–2)

Languages
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) slashing damage.