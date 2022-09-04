Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)

Hit Points 19 (3d8 + 6)

Speed 40 ft., climb 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 14 (+2) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) slashing damage.