Bear, Brown
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11 (natural armor)
Hit Points 34 (4d10 + 12)
Speed 40 ft., climb 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19 (+4)
10 (+0)
16 (+3)
2 (–4)
13 (+1)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.
Actions
Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.
Bite. Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.