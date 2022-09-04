Bear, Brown

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)
Hit Points 34 (4d10 + 12)
Speed 40 ft., climb 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

19 (+4)

10 (+0)

16 (+3)

2 (–4)

13 (+1)

7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 1 (200 XP)

Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.