Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)

Hit Points 34 (4d10 + 12)

Speed 40 ft., climb 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19 (+4) 10 (+0) 16 (+3) 2 (–4) 13 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.