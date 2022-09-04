Bear, Polar
Bear, Polar
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 42 (5d10 + 15)
Speed 40 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
20 (+5)
10 (+0)
16 (+3)
2 (–4)
13 (+1)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.
Actions
Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d8 + 5) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.