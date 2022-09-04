Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 42 (5d10 + 15)

Speed 40 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 20 (+5) 10 (+0) 16 (+3) 2 (–4) 13 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d8 + 5) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.