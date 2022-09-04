Bear, Polar

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 42 (5d10 + 15)
Speed 40 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

20 (+5)

10 (+0)

16 (+3)

2 (–4)

13 (+1)

7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Keen Smell. The bear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The bear makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d8 + 5) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.