Beetle, Swarm

Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 22 (5d8)
Speed 20 ft., burrow 5 ft., climb 20 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

3 (–4)

13 (+1)

10 (+0)

1 (–5)

7 (–2)

1 (–5)

Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing
Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned
Languages
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny insect. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.

Actions

Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 0 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 10 (4d4) piercing damage, or 5 (2d4) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.