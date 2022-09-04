Medium fey, lawful good

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 22 (4d8 + 4)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 12 (+1) 17 (+3) 12 (+1) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 11 (+0)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +5

Languages Blink Dog, understands Sylvan but can't speak it

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Keen Hearing and Smell. The dog has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage.

Teleport (Recharge 4-6). The dog magically teleports, along with any equipment it is wearing or carrying, up to 40 ft. to an unoccupied space it can see. Before or after teleporting, the dog can make one bite attack.

A blink dog takes its name from its ability to blink in and out of existence, a talent it uses to aid its attacks and to avoid harm