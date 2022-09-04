Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)

Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 2 (–4) 9 (–1) 5 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Charge. If the boar moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a tusk attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 3 (1d6) slashing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 11 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Relentless (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). If the boar takes 7 damage or less that would reduce it to 0 hit points, it is reduced to 1 hit point instead.

Actions

Tusk. Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) slashing damage.