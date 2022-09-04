Boar
Boar
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11 (natural armor)
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13 (+1)
11 (+0)
12 (+1)
2 (–4)
9 (–1)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Charge. If the boar moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a tusk attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 3 (1d6) slashing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 11 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Relentless (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). If the boar takes 7 damage or less that would reduce it to 0 hit points, it is reduced to 1 hit point instead.
Actions
Tusk. Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) slashing damage.