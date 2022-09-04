Boar, Giant
Boar, Giant
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 42 (5d10 + 15)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17 (+3)
10 (+0)
16 (+3)
2 (–4)
7 (–2)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Charge. If the boar moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a tusk attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) slashing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Relentless (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). If the boar takes 10 damage or less that would reduce it to 0 hit points, it is reduced to 1 hit point instead.
Actions
Tusk. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.