Boar, Giant

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 42 (5d10 + 15)
Speed 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

17 (+3)

10 (+0)

16 (+3)

2 (–4)

7 (–2)

5 (–3)

Languages
Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Charge. If the boar moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a tusk attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) slashing damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Relentless (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). If the boar takes 10 damage or less that would reduce it to 0 hit points, it is reduced to 1 hit point instead.

Actions

Tusk. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.