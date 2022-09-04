Centipede, Giant
Small beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 4 (1d6 + 1)
Speed 30 ft., climb 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
5 (–3)
14 (+2)
12 (+1)
1 (–5)
7 (–2)
3 (–4)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Actions
Bite. Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 11 Constitution saving throw or take 10 (3d6) poison damage. If the poison damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, the target is stable but poisoned for 1 hour, even after regaining hit points, and is paralyzed while poisoned in this way.