Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 4 (1d6 + 1)

Speed 30 ft., climb 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 5 (–3) 14 (+2) 12 (+1) 1 (–5) 7 (–2) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Actions

Bite. Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 11 Constitution saving throw or take 10 (3d6) poison damage. If the poison damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, the target is stable but poisoned for 1 hour, even after regaining hit points, and is paralyzed while poisoned in this way.