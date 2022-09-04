Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 13 (2d10 + 2)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 14 (+2) 12 (+1) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 14). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.