Constrictor Snake

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 13 (2d10 + 2)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

15 (+2)

14 (+2)

12 (+1)

1 (–5)

10 (+0)

3 (–4)

Languages
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 14). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.