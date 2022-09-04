Constrictor Snake
Constrictor Snake
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 13 (2d10 + 2)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15 (+2)
14 (+2)
12 (+1)
1 (–5)
10 (+0)
3 (–4)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 14). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.