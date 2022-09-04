Constrictor Snake, Giant
Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 60 (8d12 + 8)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19 (+4)
14 (+2)
12 (+1)
1 (–5)
10 (+0)
3 (–4)
Skills Perception +2
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage.
Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.