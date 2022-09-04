Constrictor Snake, Giant

Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 60 (8d12 + 8)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

19 (+4)

14 (+2)

12 (+1)

1 (–5)

10 (+0)

3 (–4)

Skills Perception +2
Languages
Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage.

Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.