Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 60 (8d12 + 8)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19 (+4) 14 (+2) 12 (+1) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 3 (–4)

Skills Perception +2

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage.

Constrict. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the creature is restrained, and the snake can’t constrict another target.