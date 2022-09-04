Crab, Giant
Crab, Giant
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 15 (natural armor)
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13 (+1)
15 (+2)
11 (+0)
1 (–5)
9 (–1)
3 (–4)
Skills Stealth +4
Languages —
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Amphibious. The crab can breathe air and water.
Actions
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 11). The crab has two claws, each of which can grapple only one target.