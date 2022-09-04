Crab, Giant

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 15 (natural armor)
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

13 (+1)

15 (+2)

11 (+0)

1 (–5)

9 (–1)

3 (–4)

Skills Stealth +4
Languages
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Amphibious. The crab can breathe air and water.

Actions

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 11). The crab has two claws, each of which can grapple only one target.