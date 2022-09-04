Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 15 (natural armor)

Hit Points 13 (3d8)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 15 (+2) 11 (+0) 1 (–5) 9 (–1) 3 (–4)

Skills Stealth +4

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Amphibious. The crab can breathe air and water.

Actions

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) bludgeoning damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 11). The crab has two claws, each of which can grapple only one target.