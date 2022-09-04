Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 20 ft., swim 20 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 10 (+0) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 10 (+0) 5 (–3)

Skills Stealth +2

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Hold Breath. The crocodile can hold its breath for 15 minutes.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 12). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the crocodile can’t bite another target