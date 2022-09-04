Crocodile
Crocodile
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)
Speed 20 ft., swim 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15 (+2)
10 (+0)
10 (+0)
13 (+1)
10 (+0)
5 (–3)
Skills Stealth +2
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Hold Breath. The crocodile can hold its breath for 15 minutes.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 12). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the crocodile can’t bite another target