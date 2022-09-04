Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 14 (natural armor)
Hit Points 85 (9d12 + 27)
Speed 30 ft., swim 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
21 (+5)
9 (–1)
17 (+3)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
7 (–2)
Skills Stealth +5
Languages —
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)
Hold Breath. The crocodile can hold its breath for 30 minutes.
Actions
Multiattack. The crocodile makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its tail.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d10 + 5) piercing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the crocodile can’t bite another target.
Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target not grappled by the crocodile. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 16 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.