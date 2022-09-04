Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14 (natural armor)

Hit Points 85 (9d12 + 27)

Speed 30 ft., swim 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 21 (+5) 9 (–1) 17 (+3) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 7 (–2)

Skills Stealth +5

Languages —

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)



Hold Breath. The crocodile can hold its breath for 30 minutes.

Actions

Multiattack. The crocodile makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its tail.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d10 + 5) piercing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the crocodile can’t bite another target.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target not grappled by the crocodile. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 16 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.