Crocodile, Giant

Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14 (natural armor)
Hit Points 85 (9d12 + 27)
Speed 30 ft., swim 50 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

21 (+5)

9 (–1)

17 (+3)

2 (–4)

10 (+0)

7 (–2)

Skills Stealth +5
Languages
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Hold Breath. The crocodile can hold its breath for 30 minutes.

Actions

Multiattack. The crocodile makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its tail.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d10 + 5) piercing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the crocodile can’t bite another target.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target not grappled by the crocodile. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 16 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.