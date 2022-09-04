Large beast, neutral good
Armor Class 13
Hit Points 26 (4d10 + 4)
Speed 10 ft., fly 80 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16 (+3)
17 (+3)
13 (+1)
8 (–1)
14 (+2)
10 (+0)
Skills Perception +4
Languages Giant Eagle, understands Common and Auran but can't speak
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Keen Sight. The eagle has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.
Actions
Multiattack. The eagle makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.
Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) piercing damage.
Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.
A giant eagle is a noble creature that speaks its own language and understands speech in the Common tongue. A mated pair of giant eagles typically has up to four eggs or young in their nest (treat the young as normal eagles).