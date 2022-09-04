Large beast, neutral good

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 26 (4d10 + 4)

Speed 10 ft., fly 80 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16 (+3) 17 (+3) 13 (+1) 8 (–1) 14 (+2) 10 (+0)

Skills Perception +4

Languages Giant Eagle, understands Common and Auran but can't speak

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Keen Sight. The eagle has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Multiattack. The eagle makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) piercing damage.

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.

A giant eagle is a noble creature that speaks its own language and understands speech in the Common tongue. A mated pair of giant eagles typically has up to four eggs or young in their nest (treat the young as normal eagles).