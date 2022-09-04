Elephant
Elephant
Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 76 (8d12 + 24)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
22 (+6)
9 (–1)
17 (+3)
3 (–4)
11 (+0)
6 (–2)
Languages —
Challenge 4 (1,100 XP)
Trampling Charge. If the elephant moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 12 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the elephant can make one stomp attack against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (3d8 + 6) piercing damage.
Stomp. Melee Weapon Attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 22 (3d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage.