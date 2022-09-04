Elk
Elk
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 13 (2d10 + 2)
Speed 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16 (+3)
10 (+0)
12 (+1)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
6 (–2)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Charge. If the elk moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Actions
Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage.
Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 8 (2d4 + 3) bludgeoning damage.