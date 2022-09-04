Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 13 (2d10 + 2)

Speed 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16 (+3) 10 (+0) 12 (+1) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 6 (–2)

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Charge. If the elk moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Actions

Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage.

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 8 (2d4 + 3) bludgeoning damage.