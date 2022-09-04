Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14 (natural armor)

Hit Points 42 (5d12 + 10)

Speed 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19 (+4) 16 (+3) 14 (+2) 7 (–2) 14 (+2) 10 (+0)

Skills Perception +4

Languages Giant Elk, understands Common, Elvish, and Sylvan but can't speak

Challenge 2 (450 XP)



Charge. If the elk moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Actions

Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 22 (4d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage.

The majestic giant elk is rare to the point that its appearance is often taken as a foreshadowing of an important event, such as the birth of a king. Legends tell of gods that take the form of giant elk when visiting the Material Plane. Many cultures therefore believe that to hunt these creatures is to invite divine wrath.