Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 14 (natural armor)
Hit Points 42 (5d12 + 10)
Speed 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19 (+4)
16 (+3)
14 (+2)
7 (–2)
14 (+2)
10 (+0)
Skills Perception +4
Languages Giant Elk, understands Common, Elvish, and Sylvan but can't speak
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Charge. If the elk moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Actions
Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.
Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 22 (4d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage.
The majestic giant elk is rare to the point that its appearance is often taken as a foreshadowing of an important event, such as the birth of a king. Legends tell of gods that take the form of giant elk when visiting the Material Plane. Many cultures therefore believe that to hunt these creatures is to invite divine wrath.