Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 4 (1d6 + 1)

Speed 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 8 (–1) 10 (+0) 12 (+1) 1 (–5) 7 (–2) 3 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Illumination. The beetle sheds bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 ft..

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d6 – 1) slashing damage.

A giant fire beetle is a nocturnal creature that takes its name from a pair of glowing glands that give off light. Miners and adventurers prize these creatures, for a giant fire beetle’s glands continue to shed light for 1d6 days after the beetle dies. Giant fire beetles are most commonly found underground and in dark forests.