Fire Beetle, Giant
Fire Beetle, Giant
Small beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 4 (1d6 + 1)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
8 (–1)
10 (+0)
12 (+1)
1 (–5)
7 (–2)
3 (–4)
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Illumination. The beetle sheds bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 ft..
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d6 – 1) slashing damage.
A giant fire beetle is a nocturnal creature that takes its name from a pair of glowing glands that give off light. Miners and adventurers prize these creatures, for a giant fire beetle’s glands continue to shed light for 1d6 days after the beetle dies. Giant fire beetles are most commonly found underground and in dark forests.