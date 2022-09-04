Flying Snake
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 14
Hit Points 5 (2d4)
Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
4 (–3)
18 (+4)
11 (+0)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Flyby. The snake doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage plus 7 (3d4) poison damage.
A flying snake is a brightly colored, winged serpent found in remote jungles. Tribespeople and cultists sometimes domesticate flying snakes to serve as messengers that deliver scrolls wrapped in their coils.