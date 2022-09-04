Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 14

Hit Points 5 (2d4)

Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft., swim 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 4 (–3) 18 (+4) 11 (+0) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 5 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Flyby. The snake doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 piercing damage plus 7 (3d4) poison damage.

A flying snake is a brightly colored, winged serpent found in remote jungles. Tribespeople and cultists sometimes domesticate flying snakes to serve as messengers that deliver scrolls wrapped in their coils.