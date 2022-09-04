Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed 20 ft., swim 20 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 1 (–5) 13 (+1) 8 (–1) 1 (–5) 8 (–1) 3 (–4)

Skills Perception +1, Stealth +3

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Amphibious. The frog can breathe air and water

Standing Leap. The frog’s long jump is up to 10 ft. and its high jump is up to 5 ft., with or without a running start.

A frog has no effective attacks. It feeds on small insects and typically dwells near water, in trees, or underground. The frog’s statistics can also be used to represent a toad.