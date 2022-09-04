Frog

Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 20 ft., swim 20 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

1 (–5)

13 (+1)

8 (–1)

1 (–5)

8 (–1)

3 (–4)

Skills Perception +1, Stealth +3
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Amphibious. The frog can breathe air and water

Standing Leap. The frog’s long jump is up to 10 ft. and its high jump is up to 5 ft., with or without a running start.

A frog has no effective attacks. It feeds on small insects and typically dwells near water, in trees, or underground. The frog’s statistics can also be used to represent a toad.