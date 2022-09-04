Frog
Frog
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 20 ft., swim 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
1 (–5)
13 (+1)
8 (–1)
1 (–5)
8 (–1)
3 (–4)
Skills Perception +1, Stealth +3
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Amphibious. The frog can breathe air and water
Standing Leap. The frog’s long jump is up to 10 ft. and its high jump is up to 5 ft., with or without a running start.
A frog has no effective attacks. It feeds on small insects and typically dwells near water, in trees, or underground. The frog’s statistics can also be used to represent a toad.