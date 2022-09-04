Goat
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 4 (1d8)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12 (+1)
10 (+0)
11 (+0)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Charge. If the goat moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 10 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Sure-Footed. The goat has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.
Actions
Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) bludgeoning damage.