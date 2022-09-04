Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 4 (1d8)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 12 (+1) 10 (+0) 11 (+0) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 5 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Charge. If the goat moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 10 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Sure-Footed. The goat has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.

Actions

Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) bludgeoning damage.