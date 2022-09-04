Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11 (natural armor)

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17 (+3) 11 (+0) 12 (+1) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 6 (–2)

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Charge. If the goat moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a target and then hits it with a ram attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 5 (2d4) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Sure-Footed. The goat has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.

Actions

Ram. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (2d4 + 3) bludgeoning damage.