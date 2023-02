Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed 10 ft., fly 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 5 (–3) 16 (+3) 8 (–1) 2 (–4) 14 (+2) 6 (–2)

Skills Perception +4

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Keen Sight. The hawk has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 slashing damage.