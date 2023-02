Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed swim 20 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 1 (–5) 12 (+1) 8 (–1) 1 (–5) 10 (+0) 2 (–4)

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Water Breathing. The sea horse can breathe only underwater.