Horse, War
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11
Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)
Speed 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18 (+4)
12 (+1)
13 (+1)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
7 (–2)
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Trampling Charge. If the horse moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a hooves attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the horse can make another attack with its hooves against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.