Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18 (+4) 12 (+1) 13 (+1) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)



Trampling Charge. If the horse moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a hooves attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 14 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the horse can make another attack with its hooves against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.