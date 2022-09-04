Hyena, Giant
Hyena, Giant
Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)
Speed 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16 (+3)
14 (+2)
14 (+2)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Rampage. When the hyena reduces a creature to 0 hit points with a melee attack on its turn, the hyena can take a bonus action to move up to half its speed and make a bite attack.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) piercing damage.