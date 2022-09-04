Hyena, Giant

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)
Speed 50 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

16 (+3)

14 (+2)

14 (+2)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 1 (200 XP)

Rampage. When the hyena reduces a creature to 0 hit points with a melee attack on its turn, the hyena can take a bonus action to move up to half its speed and make a bite attack.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) piercing damage.