Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)

Speed 50 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16 (+3) 14 (+2) 14 (+2) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Rampage. When the hyena reduces a creature to 0 hit points with a melee attack on its turn, the hyena can take a bonus action to move up to half its speed and make a bite attack.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) piercing damage.