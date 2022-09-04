Insect, Swarm
Medium swarm of Tiny beasts, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 22 (5d8)
Speed 20 ft., climb 20 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
3 (–4)
13 (+1)
10 (+0)
1 (–5)
7 (–2)
1 (–5)
Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, slashing
Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, prone, restrained, stunned
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Swarm. The swarm can occupy another creature’s space and vice versa, and the swarm can move through any opening large enough for a Tiny insect. The swarm can’t regain hit points or gain temporary hit points.
Actions
Bites. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 0 ft., one target in the swarm’s space. Hit: 10 (4d4) piercing damage, or 5 (2d4) piercing damage if the swarm has half of its hit points or fewer.