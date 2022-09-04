Jackal
Small beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 3 (1d6)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
8 (–1)
15 (+2)
11 (+0)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
6 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Keen Hearing and Smell. The jackal has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.
Pack Tactics. The jackal has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the jackal’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 (1d4 – 1) piercing damage.