Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 3 (1d6)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 8 (–1) 15 (+2) 11 (+0) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 6 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Keen Hearing and Smell. The jackal has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.

Pack Tactics. The jackal has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the jackal’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 (1d4 – 1) piercing damage.