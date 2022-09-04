Jackal

Small beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12
Hit Points 3 (1d6)
Speed 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

8 (–1)

15 (+2)

11 (+0)

3 (–4)

12 (+1)

6 (–2)

Skills Perception +3
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Keen Hearing and Smell. The jackal has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.

Pack Tactics. The jackal has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the jackal’s allies is within 5 ft. of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +1 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 (1d4 – 1) piercing damage.