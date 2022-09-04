Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 90 (12d12 + 12)

Speed swim 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19 (+4) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 3 (–4) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3

Languages —

Challenge 3 (700 XP)



Echolocation. The whale can’t use its blindsight while deafened.

Hold Breath. The whale can hold its breath for 30 minutes

Keen Hearing. The whale has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (5d6 + 4) piercing damage.