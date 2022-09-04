Killer Whale
Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 90 (12d12 + 12)
Speed swim 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19 (+4)
10 (+0)
13 (+1)
3 (–4)
12 (+1)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +3
Languages —
Challenge 3 (700 XP)
Echolocation. The whale can’t use its blindsight while deafened.
Hold Breath. The whale can hold its breath for 30 minutes
Keen Hearing. The whale has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (5d6 + 4) piercing damage.