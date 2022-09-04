Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)
Speed 30 ft., climb 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15 (+2)
12 (+1)
13 (+1)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Variant: Hold Breath. The lizard can hold its breath for 15 minutes. (A lizard that has this trait also has a swimming speed of 30 feet.)
Variant: Spider Climb. The lizard can climb difficult surfaces, including upside down on ceilings, without needing to make an ability check.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.
A giant lizard can be ridden or used as a draft animal. Lizardfolk also keep them as pets, and subterranean giant lizards are used as mounts and pack animals by drow, duergar, and others.