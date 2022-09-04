Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 12 (natural armor)

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 30 ft., climb 30 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15 (+2) 12 (+1) 13 (+1) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 5 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Variant: Hold Breath. The lizard can hold its breath for 15 minutes. (A lizard that has this trait also has a swimming speed of 30 feet.)

Variant: Spider Climb. The lizard can climb difficult surfaces, including upside down on ceilings, without needing to make an ability check.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.

A giant lizard can be ridden or used as a draft animal. Lizardfolk also keep them as pets, and subterranean giant lizards are used as mounts and pack animals by drow, duergar, and others.