Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 126 (11d12 + 55)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
24 (+7)
9 (–1)
21 (+5)
3 (–4)
11 (+0)
6 (–2)
Languages —
Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)
Trampling Charge. If the mammoth moves at least 20 ft. straight toward a creature and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 18 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the mammoth can make one stomp attack against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 25 (4d8 + 7) piercing damage.
Stomp. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 29 (4d10 + 7) bludgeoning damage.
A mammoth is an elephantine creature with thick fur and long tusks. Stockier and fiercer than normal elephants, mammoths inhabit a wide range of climes, from subarctic to subtropical.