Mule

Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

14 (+2)

10 (+0)

13 (+1)

2 (–4)

10 (+0)

5 (–3)

Languages
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Beast of Burden. The mule is considered to be a Large animal for the purpose of determining its carrying capacity.

Sure-Footed. The mule has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.

Actions

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) bludgeoning damage.