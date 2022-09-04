Medium beast, unaligned

Armor Class 10

Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 40 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 14 (+2) 10 (+0) 13 (+1) 2 (–4) 10 (+0) 5 (–3)

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)



Beast of Burden. The mule is considered to be a Large animal for the purpose of determining its carrying capacity.

Sure-Footed. The mule has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.

Actions

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) bludgeoning damage.