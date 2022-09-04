Mule
Mule
Medium beast, unaligned
Armor Class 10
Hit Points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
14 (+2)
10 (+0)
13 (+1)
2 (–4)
10 (+0)
5 (–3)
Languages —
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Beast of Burden. The mule is considered to be a Large animal for the purpose of determining its carrying capacity.
Sure-Footed. The mule has advantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws made against effects that would knock it prone.
Actions
Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) bludgeoning damage.