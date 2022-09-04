Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 52 (8d10 + 8)

Speed 10 ft., swim 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17 (+3) 13 (+1) 13 (+1) 4 (–3) 10 (+0) 4 (–3)

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +5

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)



Hold Breath. While out of water, the octopus can hold its breath for 1 hour.

Underwater Camouflage. The octopus has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made while underwater.

Water Breathing. The octopus can breathe only underwater.

Actions

Tentacles. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the octopus can’t use its tentacles on another target.

Ink Cloud (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). A 20-foot-radius cloud of ink extends all around the octopus if it is underwater. The area is heavily obscured for 1 minute, although a significant current can disperse the ink. After releasing the ink, the octopus can use the Dash action as a bonus action.