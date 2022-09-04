Large beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11
Hit Points 52 (8d10 + 8)
Speed 10 ft., swim 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17 (+3)
13 (+1)
13 (+1)
4 (–3)
10 (+0)
4 (–3)
Skills Perception +4, Stealth +5
Languages —
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Hold Breath. While out of water, the octopus can hold its breath for 1 hour.
Underwater Camouflage. The octopus has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made while underwater.
Water Breathing. The octopus can breathe only underwater.
Actions
Tentacles. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it is grappled (escape DC 16). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the octopus can’t use its tentacles on another target.
Ink Cloud (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). A 20-foot-radius cloud of ink extends all around the octopus if it is underwater. The area is heavily obscured for 1 minute, although a significant current can disperse the ink. After releasing the ink, the octopus can use the Dash action as a bonus action.