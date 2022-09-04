Owl
Owl
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor Class 11
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 5 ft., fly 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
3 (–4)
13 (+1)
8 (–1)
2 (–4)
12 (+1)
7 (–2)
Skills Perception +3, Stealth +3
Languages —
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Flyby. The owl doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.
Keen Hearing and Sight. The owl has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or sight.
Actions
Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 slashing damage.