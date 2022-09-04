Owl

Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11
Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)
Speed 5 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

3 (–4)

13 (+1)

8 (–1)

2 (–4)

12 (+1)

7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +3
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Flyby. The owl doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.

Keen Hearing and Sight. The owl has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or sight.

Actions

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 slashing damage.