Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 1 (1d4 – 1)

Speed 5 ft., fly 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 3 (–4) 13 (+1) 8 (–1) 2 (–4) 12 (+1) 7 (–2)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +3

Languages —

Challenge 0 (10 XP)



Flyby. The owl doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.

Keen Hearing and Sight. The owl has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or sight.

Actions

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1 slashing damage.