Owl, Giant
Large beast, neutral
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)
Speed 5 ft., fly 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13 (+1)
15 (+2)
12 (+1)
8 (–1)
13 (+1)
10 (+0)
Skills Perception +5, Stealth +4
Languages Giant Owl, understands Common, Elvish, and Sylvan but can't speak
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Flyby. The owl doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.
Keen Hearing and Sight. The owl has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or sight.
Actions
Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (2d6 + 1) slashing damage.
Giant owls often befriend fey and other sylvan creatures and are guardians of their woodland realms.