Large beast, neutral

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 5 ft., fly 60 ft.



STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13 (+1) 15 (+2) 12 (+1) 8 (–1) 13 (+1) 10 (+0)

Skills Perception +5, Stealth +4

Languages Giant Owl, understands Common, Elvish, and Sylvan but can't speak

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)



Flyby. The owl doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks when it flies out of an enemy’s reach.

Keen Hearing and Sight. The owl has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or sight.

Actions

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (2d6 + 1) slashing damage.

Giant owls often befriend fey and other sylvan creatures and are guardians of their woodland realms.